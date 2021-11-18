CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Advice for coping with grief | Mask policies at DC stores | Etiquette on Thanksgiving invitations, vaccines | Latest vaccine rates
Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the unanimous AL MVP

The Associated Press

November 18, 2021, 6:49 PM

NEW YORK (AP) — Two-way star Shohei Ohtani of the Los Angeles Angels has been named the unanimous AL MVP.

