State says disabled not entitled to reasonable accommodation

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge is weighing whether a medical facility violated the state’s equal accommodation law by refusing to complete a sports physical for a boy with Down syndrome who wanted to compete in Special Olympics.

The judge heard arguments Thursday in an appeal by the boy’s parents after the State Human Relations Commission determined businesses do not have to provide reasonable accommodations to people with disabilities under Delaware’s Equal Accommodations Law.

The boy’s mother took him to an urgent care facility in Wilmington in 2019 for a required physical.

The family was told the boy, who has a speech disorder, could not pass the vision test because medical staff could not understand his response.

