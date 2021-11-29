CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
Sheriff: Hunter accidentally kills his 11-year-old daughter

The Associated Press

November 29, 2021, 5:43 PM

HALLSVILLE, Texas (AP) — A hunter accidentally shot and killed his 11-year-old daughter while they were hunting near their East Texas hometown, investigators said Monday.

In a statement, the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office in Marshall, Texas, said it received multiple reports shortly after 5 p.m. Saturday of a hunting accident just east of Hallsville, Texas. Callers said a Hallsville man accidentally shot his daughter Daisy Grace Lynn George with a high-powered rifle while hunting.

At a Monday news conference, Sheriff B.J. Fletcher said the pair had returned to the father’s truck where he tried to clear the hammer of his rifle. Instead, the rifle discharged, striking the girl as she was either about to get into the truck or had just gotten into the truck, Fletcher said.

Low clouds grounded a requested helicopter airlift, so an ambulance transported the girl 12 miles (19 kilometers) to a Longview hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Fletcher said there was nothing to suggest the shooting was anything but a tragic accident. “Any time a young person loses their life, it’s tragic for everybody involved,” he said.

Grief counselors have been coordinated for faculty and students at the girl’s school.

Hallsville has about 4,300 residents and is 12 miles (19 kilometers) west of Marshall and 130 miles (210 kilometers) east of Dallas.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

