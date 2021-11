KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecution rests case in Rittenhouse trial after 5 1/2 days of testimony in which it tried…

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Prosecution rests case in Rittenhouse trial after 5 1/2 days of testimony in which it tried to portray him as instigator.

