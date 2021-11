WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police: Suspect in deadly parade crash was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before; no evidence…

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — Police: Suspect in deadly parade crash was in a domestic disturbance just minutes before; no evidence of terrorism seen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.