CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Vaccine clinics coming in Prince George's | Fairfax schools employees 97% vaccinated | DC’s developmentally disabled community hard-hit by virus | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Police: Armed man fatally…

Police: Armed man fatally shot at a North Carolina Walmart

The Associated Press

November 5, 2021, 9:17 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Police fatally shot an armed man who apparently threatened a worker at a Walmart store in North Carolina, authorities said Friday.

The man was later pronounced dead at hospital, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police said in a Twitter post. No officers were hurt, according to the tweet.

A security guard at a Walmart store on Charlotte’s east side told police officers that a man pointed a firearm at him and that he also threatened to shoot officers if they responded, according to a police news release.

As officers approached the man, they perceived a “lethal threat”” and shot the man, according to the police statement. It said officers attempted lifesaving measures on the man until emergency medical personnel arrived. Police also said a firearm was recovered at the scene.

The names of the officers involved and the deceased man were being withheld pending family notification, police said.

The N.C. State Bureau of Investigation has taken charge of the investigation of the shooting, police said.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Nominee to be VA’s new CIO would inherit new cyber strategy

DoD makes $6.2B award in do-over of military household goods moving contract

Contractors get new January deadline to comply with federal vaccine mandate

DHA's updated plan to resize Military Health System is similar to pre-pandemic strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up