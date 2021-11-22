CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Grocery store hours on Thanksgiving | Find a turkey trot | Popularity of Friendsgiving grows
Plane crash in northwest Nebraska kills pilot, 2 passengers

The Associated Press

November 22, 2021, 11:33 AM

CHADRON, Neb. (AP) — Three people died Sunday in a plane crash in northwest Nebraska.

The pilot and two passengers were found dead after the plane went down near Chadron, Nebraska, the Star-Herald reported.

Witnesses called police to report seeing a fireball or explosion near Chadron, according to a release from the Dawes County Attorney’s Office.

First responders found the small plane in a rural area near Chadron Municipal Airport.

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating. Agency spokesman Peter Knudson said the six-passenger plane, a Cessna T310R, took off from Chadron Municipal Airport and crashed about a mile and a half away.

County officials have not yet released the names of the three who died.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

