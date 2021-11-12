CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Where kids can get vaccines | Day care providers in 'survival mode' | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Judge ends conservatorship that…

Judge ends conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money since 2008

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 5:12 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge ends conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears’ life and money since 2008.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

In new guide, OPM urges agencies to weave telework, remote work into workforce culture

Federal district court denies two initial attempts at blocking federal vaccine mandate for employees

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up