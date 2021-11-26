BLACK FRIDAY NEWS: Black Friday weather looks chilly | OK not to Black Friday shop | Saving your Thanksgiving leftovers | High car prices on Black Friday
Home » National News » EU nations agree to…

EU nations agree to impose ban on travel from southern Africa to counter new COVID-19 variant

The Associated Press

November 26, 2021, 12:37 PM

BRUSSELS (AP) — EU nations agree to impose ban on travel from southern Africa to counter new COVID-19 variant.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

