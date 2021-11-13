CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » Delaware woman accused of…

Delaware woman accused of firing gunshots inside her home

The Associated Press

November 13, 2021, 11:02 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MAGNOLIA, Del. (AP) — A Delaware woman has been accused of firing multiple gunshots inside her home after fighting with a male acquaintance.

Delaware State Police said in a news release that troopers were sent to a residence in Magnolia early Thursday.

When troopers arrived, they learned that 25-year-old Tamia Richardson had been in a fight with a 21-year-old man inside the home.

Police said that during the fight, Richardson fired multiple shots. A 44-year-old man and two children, ages 1 and 4, were also inside the home when the shots were fired.

Richardson is charged with three counts of felony first-degree reckless endangerment and felony possession of a deadly weapon during the commission of a felony.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Obituary: Alan Paller

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

DHA performing some much needed IT system house cleaning

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up