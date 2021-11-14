CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: DC to punish unvaccinated workers | Flu shots increasingly important this season | Court halts COVID-19 vaccine rule for large businesses | Latest area COVID cases | Latest vaccine numbers
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 7:31 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 14, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Federal court declines to lift stay on vaccine mandate

Thousands of military families struggle with food insecurity

Parkland activists heal over years while pushing gun reform

Arbery trial: Grim photos, police testimony dominate Week 1

More turn to abortion pills by mail, with legality uncertain

Home for the holidays: Rockefeller tree arrives in NYC

EXPLAINER: Did Rittenhouse lawyers do enough to prevail?

Federal court rejects Oklahoma death row inmates appeal

John Artis, co-defendant of ‘Hurricane’ Carter, dies at 75

Lions, tigers and an unbearable year at Jack Hanna’s zoo

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

OMB warns of hiring freeze, funding gaps, if Congress pursues full-year continuing resolution

Obituary: Alan Paller

State. Dept. CDO makes diversity top management priority under data strategy

Time for the 'great resignation?' Not for the federal government, CHCOs say

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up