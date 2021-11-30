CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Health officials urge more vaccinations | Infectious disease expert in Omicron | Latest local COVID-19 stats | Latest local vaccination numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 1:05 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 30, 2021, 12:00 AM

In shadow of Texas gas drilling sites, health fears escalate

Appeals court to weigh Trump arguments to withhold records

Atlanta mayoral runoff: Moore hopes to stave off Dickens

Prosecutors to begin case against Jussie Smollett in Chicago

Jurors at trial in Daunte Wright slaying go under microscope

Maxwell, Epstein were ‘partners in crime,’ prosecutor says

Supreme Court set to take up all-or-nothing abortion fight

Biden vaccine rule for health workers blocked in 10 states

Cosby prosecutors urge Supreme Court to restore conviction

California father arrested after 4 kids, grandmother killed

