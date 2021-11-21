AP Top U.S. News at 9:58 a.m. EST The Associated Press

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season Trial takeaways: Arbery’s killer testifies; pastors rally Conflict over abortion…

New hurdle for COVID-19 home testing — the holiday season Trial takeaways: Arbery’s killer testifies; pastors rally Conflict over abortion laws won’t abate if Roe v. Wade falls US Rhodes Scholars for 2022 include most women ever selected US opens COVID boosters to all adults, urges them for 50+ Subdivision’s social posts reflected fear before Arbery shot Rittenhouse lawyers’ trial playbook: Don’t ‘crusade,’ defend Fox says it did not pay for Rittenhouse film and interview Jury finds Rittenhouse not guilty in Kenosha shootings Atlanta airport checkpoint chaos: Man grabs gun, it goes off Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.