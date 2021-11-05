AP Top U.S. News at 12:09 a.m. EDT The Associated Press

October jobs report is expected to show a pickup in hiring Biden administration sues Texas over new voting restrictions Arbery death trial dominated by race before it even begins Witnesses: Threat, lunge for gun from 1st Rittenhouse victim Michigan city on edge as lead water crisis persists Jury selection starts for Jeffrey Epstein's ex-girlfriend GOP state officials push back on employer vaccine mandate EXPLAINER: Expert: Overseas conviction no bar to US charges Rittenhouse juror dismissal shows risk of bias in big cases Afghan girls, faraway relatives worry over dreams disrupted