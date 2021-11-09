CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Montgomery Co. focuses on vaccinating children | Mobile vaccination clinics in Prince George's Co. | Many remote workers work 2nd job | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 9, 2021, 12:00 AM

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review

High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions

Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving

US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions

Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids

With victims ID’d, many questions remain in Houston tragedy

Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun

Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible

Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go

Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’

