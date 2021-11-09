AP Top U.S. News at 12:17 a.m. EST The Associated Press

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions Congress mandates new…

Astroworld deaths spur calls for independent review High court to hear Texas case about prayer during executions Congress mandates new car technology to stop drunken driving US reopens to international travel, allows happy reunions Feds urge schools to provide COVID-19 shots, info for kids With victims ID’d, many questions remain in Houston tragedy Man Rittenhouse shot says he didn’t mean to point own gun Ciattarelli campaign denies fraud but says recount possible Air-scrubbing machines gain momentum, but long way to go Concert victims included 9th-grader, ‘life of the party’ Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.