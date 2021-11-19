CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: More vaccine clinics for kids in DC | Charles Co. schools ease quarantine rules | COVID-19 and the holidays | Latest vaccine rates
AP Top U.S. News at 2:13 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 19, 2021, 12:00 AM

White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.

Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life

Defense attorneys rest their cases at Arbery death trial

Rittenhouse jury to return for 4th day of deliberations

Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved

‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying

New laws steer some teachers away from race-related topics

Mexico sends some minors to US to get coronavirus vaccine

‘Unite the Right’ trial jurors hear closings in Virginia

Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer

National News

