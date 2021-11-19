White supremacist prison guards work with impunity in Fla.
Oklahoma governor grants clemency, spares Julius Jones’ life
Defense attorneys rest their cases at Arbery death trial
Rittenhouse jury to return for 4th day of deliberations
Thousands of Afghans seek temporary US entry, few approved
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
New laws steer some teachers away from race-related topics
Mexico sends some minors to US to get coronavirus vaccine
‘Unite the Right’ trial jurors hear closings in Virginia
Car found with 4 dead inside during hunt for ex-officer
Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.