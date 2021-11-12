CORONAVIRUS UPDATES: Va. pharmacy gives wrong COVID-19 dosage to kids | Montgomery Co. schools 'test-to-stay' | Can at-home COVID-19 tests make holidays safer? | Latest vaccine numbers
AP Top U.S. News at 1:07 a.m. EST

The Associated Press

November 12, 2021, 12:00 AM

70 minutes at Astroworld: A countdown to catastrophe

Next battleground at Rittenhouse trial: Jury instructions

Attorney: No more `Black pastors’ in court for Arbery case

EXPLAINER: Who has the Jan. 6 panel subpoenaed — and why?

Freedom from court could be imminent for Britney Spears

COVID-19 hot spots offer sign of what could be ahead for US

Rittenhouse judge’s nod to veterans includes defense witness

Blow-up at Rittenhouse trial over enlarging photos and video

Teddy bear lost in Glacier park returned to 6-year-old girl

Beloved ‘Dolphin Tale’ star Winter dies at Florida aquarium

