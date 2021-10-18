Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Home » National News » Suspect in New Rochelle…

Suspect in New Rochelle shooting death arrested in Brooklyn

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 9:30 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Police say a man suspected of killing a taxi driver in New Rochelle last week has been arrested in New York City following a shootout with officers.

New Rochelle police say no one was injured in the gunfire Sunday in the Fort Greene section of Brooklyn.

They say 52-year-old Percell Lamont Ross of Covington, Virginia, surrendered to officers when he ran out of bullets.

New Rochelle police were seeking Ross in connection with the shooting death of cab driver Andres Valenzuela.

Police say Ross was also wanted for attempted murder in Connecticut and for sex trafficking in Virginia. It’s not clear if he has an attorney who can comment. 

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

House Democrats urge OMB to step up demographic data collection efforts

ATF under congressional fire for misclassifying jobs, improperly paying out law enforcement benefits

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up