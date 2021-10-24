Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Small plane crashes into…

Small plane crashes into Wisconsin home, kills 2 onboard

The Associated Press

October 24, 2021, 11:59 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MARENGO, Wis. (AP) — Authorities say two people died when a single-engine plane crashed into a home in northeastern Wisconsin.

The Ashland County Sheriff’s Office received numerous 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. Saturday with reports of the crash in the town of Marengo, located about 80 miles (130 kilometers) from Duluth, Minnesota. No one on the ground was hurt, authorities said.

The sheriff’s department said the victims are a 29-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman from Marengo. Investigators do not believe anyone else was in the plane.

A news release from the sheriff’s department offered “deepest condolences to the family of the victims” and said the office will “share further information with the public regarding this incident as it becomes available.”

The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

True costs of troubled VA EHR project are 'no longer clear,' appropriators concede

Agencies get new guidance for securing mobile devices on international travel

Federal Data Strategy 2021 action plan sets cross-agency goals on AI, upskilling workforce

FLRA nominees pledge expeditious action on backlog of unfair labor practice complaints

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up