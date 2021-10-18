Coronavirus News: J&J vaccine requires booster | Lawsuits over unproven COVID treatment | COVID-safe Halloween tips
Sinclair Broadcast Group identifies data breach

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 9:27 AM

Sinclair Broadcast Group said Monday that it’s suffered a data breach and is still working to determine what information the data contained.

The company said it started investigating the potential security incident on Saturday and on Sunday it identified certain servers and workstations that were encrypted with ransomware. It also found that certain office and operational networks were disrupted. Data was also taken from the company’s network.

The Hunt Valley, Maryland-based company owns and/or operates 21 regional sports network and owns, operates and/or provides services to 185 television stations in 86 markets.

Sinclair said it’s taken measures to contain the incident and that its forensic investigation is ongoing. However, the company said that the data breach has caused – and may continue to cause – disruption to parts of its business, including certain aspects of local advertisements by local broadcast stations on behalf of its customers. The company said that it is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.

Sinclair said it currently can’t determine whether or not the data breach will have a material impact on its business, operations or financial results.

Shares declined before the market open.

