President Biden avoids furloughs, signs Department of Transportation funding extension

White House officials confirmed that President Joe Biden has signed the "Surface Transportation Extension Act of 2021," funding the Department of Transportation's surface transportation programs until the end of October.

This bill extends the transportation budget and the deadline to form a new budget to Nov. 1.

The initial deadline to pass an extension was Friday, as Congress worked to pass a contentious infrastructure bill and budgetary measure.

More than 3,500 federal transportation workers would have been furloughed as a byproduct of this political impasse. The Biden administration’s larger infrastructure bill and an agreement on the debt ceiling have yet to be reached.

Janet Yellen has signaled that Oct. 18 would be the most likely date for U.S. debt measures to be exhausted.

