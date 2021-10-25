Coronavirus News: Doctors often aware of early COVID treatment | Kids could start getting vaccines by Nov. 4-5 | Ed Sheeran gets COVID-19 | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Police: Person fatally shot, house set on fire

The Associated Press

October 25, 2021, 8:44 AM

SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say a person was fatally shot at a Seaford-area house that was set on fire early Sunday.

The News Journal reports that police say the Seaford Fire Department responded to a house fire call shortly after 2 a.m. at a residence on Hastings Farm Road, near the Middleford Speedway.

When firefighters put out the fire, police say they found the person who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say people broke through a side door and fired multiple rounds, striking the person, who fell to the living room floor.

The intruders then set fire to the living room before leaving. Identification of the person who was killed is awaiting notification of next of kin.

