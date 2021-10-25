Police: Person fatally shot, house set on fire

SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say a person was fatally shot at a Seaford-area house that was set on…

SEAFORD, Del. — Delaware State Police say a person was fatally shot at a Seaford-area house that was set on fire early Sunday.

The News Journal reports that police say the Seaford Fire Department responded to a house fire call shortly after 2 a.m. at a residence on Hastings Farm Road, near the Middleford Speedway.

When firefighters put out the fire, police say they found the person who had died from an apparent gunshot wound.

Police say people broke through a side door and fired multiple rounds, striking the person, who fell to the living room floor.

The intruders then set fire to the living room before leaving. Identification of the person who was killed is awaiting notification of next of kin.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.