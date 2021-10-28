No taxpayer-funded private attorney for Delaware auditor

A Delaware judge has refused to allow taxpayers to foot the bill for a private attorney representing the state auditor on criminal corruption charges.

DOVER, Del. (AP) — A Delaware judge has refused to allow taxpayers to foot the bill for a private attorney representing the state auditor on criminal corruption charges.

The judge ruled Thursday that State Auditor Kathleen McGuiness is entitled to a public defender but is not entitled to a private attorney at taxpayer expense.

McGuiness was indicted earlier this month on felony counts of theft and witness intimidation, and on misdemeanor charges of official misconduct, conflict of interest and noncompliance with state procurement laws.

Her attorney has denied the allegations and maintains that she has done nothing wrong.

