Nevada adds rapid tests to COVID tally, joining most states

Nevada health officials are now counting results from rapid antigen tests in the coronavirus data that they present to the public instead of only counting the traditional molecular tests processed in laboratories.

CARSON CITY, Nev. (AP) — Nevada health officials are now counting results from rapid antigen tests in the coronavirus data that they present to the public instead of only counting the traditional molecular tests processed in laboratories.

The state updated its health response dashboard on Monday and add more than 600,000 tests to its count.

Before Monday, only Nevada and Maryland did not publicly display probable case data from rapid tests in their online tallies.

Nevada health officials say the change will give them a more comprehensive picture of the pandemic as the rapid tests become increasingly common in the United States.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.