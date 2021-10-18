Coronavirus News: Va. adds dashboard for children | Why boosters weren't tweaked to match variants | COVID-safe Halloween tips | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Mel Brooks plans sequel…

Mel Brooks plans sequel to ‘History of the World, Part 1’

The Associated Press

October 18, 2021, 4:48 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — It is still good to be the king.

Forty years after the release of his beloved “History of the World, Part I,” Mel Brooks has a sequel in the works. The 95-year-old show business giant has a deal with Hulu for an 8-part sequel, titled, of course, “History of the World, Part II.” Brooks is among the executive producers and writers, along with Nick Kroll, Wanda Sykes, Ike Barinholtz, David Stassen and Kevin Salter.

“I can’t wait to once more tell the real truth about all the phony baloney stories the world has been conned into believing are History!” Brooks said in a statement released Monday by Hulu, which will partner with Searchlight Television & 20th Television. Filming is scheduled to begin next year.

No cast members were announced. The original film, which spoofed everything from ancient Rome to the French Revolution, featured Brooks as Moses and King Louis of France among other people.

It also included many performers who have since died, including Gregory Hines, Madeline Kahn, Harvey Korman and Cloris Leachman.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Colin Powell dies, exemplary general stained by Iraq claims

CDO Council sees administration’s equity goals increase demand for data

Army delays $22B augmented reality goggle program

‘We are tired’: USPS employees feel toll from retention challenges

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up