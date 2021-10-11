Coronavirus News: Hospitals still struggling to meet demand | What to know about waning Pfizer immunity | Is trick-or-treating safe? | Latest cases in DC region
Magnitude 6.5 earthquake strikes off coast of Alaska

The Associated Press

October 11, 2021, 5:51 AM

CHIGNIK, Alaska (AP) — An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 6.5 struck early Monday off the coast of Alaska.

The epicenter was about 114 kilometers (71 miles) east of the village of Chignik, the U.S. Geological Survey reported. The depth was reported at 46.3 kilometers (29 miles) deep.

There was no tsunami threat, according to the U.S. Tsunami Warning Center.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

