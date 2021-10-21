Feds: Former FedEx manager took goods worth more than $3.25M

A Delaware man who stole goods worth more than $3.25 million while working at a FedEx facility has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax evasion.

WMDT-TV reports that prosecutors announced this week that Joseph Kukta of Laurel was sentenced to 42 months in prison in connection with his theft and resale of shipped merchandise.

Kukta was also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution and forfeit more than $1.8 million. According to his plea agreement Kukta, a senior manager at the Seaford FedEx facility, would take packages and resell items to co-defendant Saurabh Chawla.

Kukta would take stolen items to a relative of Chawla in Maryland.

