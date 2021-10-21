Coronavirus News: US shares 200M COVID-19 shots | Montgomery Co. preps for kids vaccine approval | FDA OKs mixing vaccines | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Home » National News » Feds: Former FedEx manager…

Feds: Former FedEx manager took goods worth more than $3.25M

The Associated Press

October 21, 2021, 9:15 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BALTIMORE — A Delaware man who stole goods worth more than $3.25 million while working at a FedEx facility has been sentenced to more than three years in prison for interstate transportation of stolen goods and tax evasion.

WMDT-TV reports that prosecutors announced this week that Joseph Kukta of Laurel was sentenced to 42 months in prison in connection with his theft and resale of shipped merchandise.

Kukta was also ordered to pay more than $1.1 million in restitution and forfeit more than $1.8 million. According to his plea agreement Kukta, a senior manager at the Seaford FedEx facility, would take packages and resell items to co-defendant Saurabh Chawla.

Kukta would take stolen items to a relative of Chawla in Maryland.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News | National News

Punishments start for troops who refuse vaccines

HHS AI strategy hinges on culture shift, knowledge exchange

Senate Democrats unveil 2022 appropriations bills, back Biden's planned federal pay raise

Under new Biden initiative, agencies will do more to educate employees about collective bargaining

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up