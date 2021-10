DENVER (AP) — FBI: Dental records prove remains found in Florida park are those of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Listen now to WTOP News

DENVER (AP) — FBI: Dental records prove remains found in Florida park are those of Gabby Petito’s boyfriend, Brian Laundrie.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.