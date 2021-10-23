Coronavirus News: Fairfax Co. votes to increase substitute teacher pay | Is it time to get a COVID-19 booster? Which one? | Local cases of COVID-19 | How many in DC region are vaccinated?
Drag racer slams into…

Drag racer slams into spectators in Texas; 2 killed, 5 hurt

The Associated Press

October 23, 2021, 8:15 PM

KERRVILLE, Texas (AP) — A driver “lost control” during a Texas drag racing event and slammed into a crowd of spectators, killing two and injuring at least five others Saturday, authorities said.

The crash occurred Saturday afternoon at an event called “Airport Race Wars 2” at the Kerrville-Kerr County Airport, police said in a news release.

The driver “lost control and left the runway, crashing into parked vehicles and striking spectators who were observing the races,” police said.

Four people were taken to hospitals in San Antonio, while at least one person was receiving treatment at a local hospital, police said.

Authorities did not immediately release information about the two people who died or give details about those who were injured.

