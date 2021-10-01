AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa

SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2021 With celebrations for lockdown restrictions ending in Sweden contrasting with medics dealing with record infection rates in…

SEPTEMBER 24-30, 2021

With celebrations for lockdown restrictions ending in Sweden contrasting with medics dealing with record infection rates in Romania, and dramatic scenes in La Palma as a volcano continues to erupt, this photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published in the past week by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa.

The selection was curated by AP photo editor Fabio Polimeni in Rome.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.