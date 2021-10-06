Coronavirus News: Gyms ask DC to review mask mandate | J&J seeks authorization for boosters | AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize antibody treatment | Who's vaccinated in DMV? | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Top U.S. News…

AP Top U.S. News at 12:16 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

October 6, 2021, 12:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

In budget turning point, Biden conceding smaller price tag

Delay after alarm puts California spill response in question

Idaho Lt. governor issues decree; Not so fast, says governor

Rise in single people, who earn less, worries researchers

Black colleges’ funding hopes dim amid federal budget battle

COVID spike pushes Alaska’s health care system to brink

Head of NYPD sergeant union out after FBI raids office, home

Man charged with killing hospital co-worker, wounding police

Opponents of Texas ban on most abortions expand challenges

Force expert: Rittenhouse decisions to shoot were reasonable

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Military families will pay a little more for drugs in the coming year

DoD requires civilian employees to be vaccinated by Nov. 22

NIH head Collins steps down, led fight against cancer, COVID

OPM recommends disciplinary options for employees who fail to comply with federal vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up