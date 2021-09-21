UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. secretary general cites climate, coronavirus crises and says ‘the world must wake up.’

Listen now to WTOP News

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — U.N. secretary general cites climate, coronavirus crises and says ‘the world must wake up.’

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.