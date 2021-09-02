CORONAVIRUS NEWS: vaccine passport support in Montgomery Co. | COVID-19 vaccine incentive for Anne Arundel Co. employees | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Twin infant boys found dead inside car at S Carolina daycare

The Associated Press

September 2, 2021, 10:29 AM

BLYTHEWOOD, S.C. (AP) — Twin baby boys were found dead inside a car in the parking lot of a South Carolina daycare Wednesday, authorities said.

Someone called 911 after finding the babies at the Sunshine House Early Learning Academy on U.S. Highway 21 in the Columbia suburb of Blythewood, investigators said.

The victims were twins and were infants, Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford told news outlets.

An autopsy was scheduled for Thursday morning and Rutherford said she planned to release more information about the babies later in the day.

Deputies were also investigating the deaths. They said it is not clear if any workers at the daycare were involved in the deaths.

Authorities would not release any other details.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

