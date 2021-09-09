9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Covering 9/11 before smartphones | Family affected by Pentagon attacks thanks nonprofit | Improving emergency preparedness | Aftermath in American Muslim community | Future threats remain
Home » National News » Possible virus case delays…

Possible virus case delays jury selection in murder trial

The Associated Press

September 9, 2021, 5:50 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — Jury selection in the death penalty trial of a Georgia inmate charged with killing two prison guards was halted Thursday because an attorney in the case is being tested for the coronavirus.

Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said a prosecutor in the trial of Donnie Russell Rowe is awaiting results of a COVID-19 test.

Rowe is charged with murder in the slayings of Sgts. Christopher Monica and Curtis Billue, corrections officers at Baldwin State Prison who were shot with their own guns as inmates escaped a prison bus in June 2017.

Jury selection in the case began last week. If the prosecutor’s coronavirus test comes back negative, Sills said, proceedings will resume Tuesday. He told WGXA-TV that a positive test result would delay things until Sept. 27.

Prosecutors say Rowe and another inmate, Ricky Dubose, killed the guards while escaping from a prison transfer bus southeast of Atlanta. They were arrested in Tennessee a few days later. Dubose also faces the death penalty and will be tried separately.

Rowe’s lawyers had asked for the trial to be delayed, saying a surge in COVID-19 infections in Georgia could force a mistrial in the case. Putnam County Superior Court Judge Brenda Trammell denied the request.

The trial is set to be held in Putnam County in central Georgia. Because the case garnered so much public attention, jury selection is being held in rural Grady County, about 200 miles (320 kilometers) away.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

State Dept. IT modernization delays leave passport services staff unable to telework

20 years after 9/11, TSA officers renew calls for higher pay

A Tuesday like no other: Feds recall the shock of 9/11

Biden will now require vaccines for all federal employees via new executive order

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up