CORONAVIRUS NEWS: Hospitals hit with nurse staffing crisis amid COVID | Florida grapples with COVID-19's deadliest phase yet | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
Home » National News » Police: Four shot dead…

Police: Four shot dead in Houston house that was set ablaze

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 1:30 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — Firefighters found two adults and two children dead of apparent gunshot wounds after extinguishing a blaze at a home in Houston on Sunday.

There weren’t any signs of forced entry at the house in the southwest of the city and the fire, which was reported shortly after 8 a.m., may have been an attempt to destroy evidence or disguise something at the scene, Police Chief Troy Finner said during a news conference.

The dead were adults in their 50s and children who were apparently in the 10 to 13 age range, Finner said. He didn’t identify the dead, saying police hadn’t yet notified their family.

He said investigators believe the shootings were an act of domestic violence, but he didn’t say why they think that.

“It’s real sad,” he said. “When it’s innocent kids, it’s even more upsetting.”

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

In goodbye message, Chaillan unloads his frustrations over DoD’s technology culture, processes

Agencies shouldn't ask federal employees for vaccination proof, task force says

IRS could raise $200B in revenue, double its workforce under Biden spending plan

Biden taps MSPB acting executive as final nominee to fill the board

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up