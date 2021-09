WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington Police say four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting. The shooting…

WILMINGTON, Del. (AP) — Wilmington Police say four people were injured, one of them critically, in a shooting.

The shooting happened Tuesday afternoon in the area of A and New Castle streets.

Police say four people went to hospitals, including a 57-year-old man, who was in critical condition.

Three women ranging in age from 48 to 55 were in stable condition.

