Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. updates quarantine rules | Army Ten-Miler goes virtual | Md. Zoo to vaccinate some animals | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Michelle Wu advances in…

Michelle Wu advances in a Boston election that promises a mayor of color; opponent too early to call

The Associated Press

September 15, 2021, 2:00 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

BOSTON (AP) — Michelle Wu advances in a Boston election that promises a mayor of color; opponent too early to call.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Biden administration sets November deadline for federal employee vaccine mandate

CMMC changes to be announced 'very soon'

Federal retirement claims processing not getting any faster

Industry’s patience wearing thin with DoD’s CMMC, GSA’s follow-on to OASIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up