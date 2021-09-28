Coronavirus News: Mandatory vaccines for Maryland students? | Cost of care for unvaccinated Virginians with COVID | 'A local hospital amid Delta' | Latest cases in DC region
Man pleads guilty in deadly crash involving newlyweds

The Associated Press

September 28, 2021, 11:47 AM

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — A Virginia man has pleaded guilty to charges stemming from a fatal crash in West Virginia involving a newlywed couple.

The Bluefield Daily Telegraph reports 40-year-old Ricky Lynn Olivo Jr. of Woodstock appeared Monday for a plea hearing in Mercer County in the 2020 crash that killed Corey McKinney and injured his wife, Sabrina McKinney.

The crash happened the day after they got married.

The newspaper reports Olivo pleaded guilty to DUI causing serious bodily injury and DUI under the influence of controlled substances.

Under the plea agreement, the state will oppose alternative sentencing, but it won’t take a stance on whether the sentences run consecutively or concurrently.

