Coronavirus News: 'Is It Normal Yet?': A local hospital amid Delta | Pfizer to seek approval for kids in 'days' | CDC chief: Get vaccinated, stop variants | Enough vaccines for boosters | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Laurene Powell Jobs to…

Laurene Powell Jobs to invest $3.5B in climate group

The Associated Press

September 27, 2021, 10:08 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Philanthropist Laurene Powell Jobs, the widow of Apple founder Steve Jobs, will invest $3.5 billion within the next 10 years to address the climate crisis, a spokesperson for Emerson Collective, Jobs’ organization, said on Monday.

The money will go into Waverley Street Foundation, an organization Jobs set up in 2016, and focus on “initiatives and ideas to help underserved communities most impacted by climate change,” the spokesperson said. “Efforts will focus on housing, transportation, food security, and health.”

Jobs has done most of her work through Emerson Collective, which focuses on education, immigration reform and environmental causes, and has other media investments and grants in film, TV production and journalism.

The spokesperson also said Lisa Jackson, Apple’s vice president of Environment, Policy and Social Initiatives, has been selected to chair the foundation’s board. Jackson served as the head of the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency under former President Barack Obama.

____

The Associated Press receives support from the Lilly Endowment for coverage of philanthropy and nonprofits. The AP is solely responsible for all content. For all of AP’s philanthropy coverage, visit https://apnews.com/hub/philanthropy.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Business & Finance | National News

GSA loses 3 technology execs; DHS, Air Force, FDA gain new ones

Pandemic oversight board to preserve data analytics tools beyond its sunset date

Range of penalties possible for employees who don't comply with federal vaccine mandate, attorneys say

Biden administration gives federal contractors until Dec. 8 to comply with vaccine mandate

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up