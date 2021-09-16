Judge rules in fatal love triangle life insurance dispute

A Delaware judge has ruled that the ex-husband of a woman slain in a murder-suicide stemming from a love triangle must relinquish proceeds from her individual life insurance policies.

But the judge also said Thursday that Meredith Sullivan’s ex-husband can keep proceeds from her University of Delaware group insurance policy.

Sullivan was fatally shot at her Pennsylvania home in 2018 by the wife of the man with whom Sullivan was having an affair. The wife then killed herself.

Sullivan’s family argued that her ex-husband couldn’t collect on insurance policies issued in Delaware because Pennsylvania law says a divorce automatically revokes the beneficiary status of a former spouse.

