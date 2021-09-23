Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » House panel probing Jan.…

House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol attack subpoenas former Trump advisers, associates

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 7:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

WASHINGTON (AP) — House panel probing Jan. 6 Capitol attack subpoenas former Trump advisers, associates.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Government News | National News

Cloud Exchange: GSA sees pandemic accelerate pace, demand for cloud

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

OMB tells agencies to start planning for possible government shutdown

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up