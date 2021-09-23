Coronavirus News: The nuance of dealing with COVID-19 | New cases in Montgomery Co. | 'Is It Normal Yet' Podcast: A perfect storm | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Harry, Meghan visit World…

Harry, Meghan visit World Trade Center observatory in NYC

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 9:31 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, got a hawk’s-eye view of New York City on Thursday with a visit to the rebuilt World Trade Center’s signature tower.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, de Blasio’s wife, Chirlane McCray, and their son, Dante de Blasio, posed for photos with Harry and Meghan at the 1,268-foot (386-meter) observatory at One World Trade Center, where clouds partially obscured the panoramic view.

The royals did not make remarks. In answer to a question about how she was enjoying her trip to New York, Meghan could be heard saying, “It’s wonderful.”

The duke and duchess are in New York for a Global Citizen Live event to call for vaccine equity.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Entertainment News | National News

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

HUD rolls out AI risk management platform to fight fraud in grant spending

Pentagon looks to cement career paths for software acquisition experts

Emerging tech brings different results to Labor, Army, USCIS

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up