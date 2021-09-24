Coronavirus News: Surge ebbing locally | CDC endorses COVID booster | Anne Arundel schools' distant learning program | Nursing shortage in Md. | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » Forecasters: Subtropical Storm Teresa…

Forecasters: Subtropical Storm Teresa forms north of Bermuda, is not expected to strengthen

The Associated Press

September 24, 2021, 5:40 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — Forecasters: Subtropical Storm Teresa forms north of Bermuda, is not expected to strengthen.

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

For DoD, new flexibility for IT spending is a test of trust with Congress

Senators introduce bill to incentivize agencies to lease space they don’t need

DoD's drug supply chain is shaky, DoD IG report adds to growing evidence of that

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up