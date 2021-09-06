Flooding causes delays of prescriptions at some pharmacies

WILMINGTON, Del. — Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has meant that numerous Walgreens pharmacies in Delaware have been…

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that the internet services vendor for the stores was affected by the historic flooding on Sept. 2.

That has meant delays for people receiving vital medications.

Walgreens has apologized for the inconvenience.

The company said it is working to address the issues that have caused the delays.

