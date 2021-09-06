9/11 ANNIVERSARY: Teaching Sept. 11 as history | Effects on collective mental health | How air travel changed | 3 guided millions through horror
Flooding causes delays of prescriptions at some pharmacies

The Associated Press

September 6, 2021, 9:42 AM

WILMINGTON, Del. — Flooding from the remnants of Hurricane Ida has meant that numerous Walgreens pharmacies in Delaware have been unable to process prescriptions.

The News Journal of Wilmington reported Sunday that the internet services vendor for the stores was affected by the historic flooding on Sept. 2.

That has meant delays for people receiving vital medications.

Walgreens has apologized for the inconvenience.

The company said it is working to address the issues that have caused the delays.

