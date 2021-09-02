Ex-legislative aide guilty of stealing donated funds

A former General Assembly employee accused of stealing money that had been donated as a retirement gift for a colleague has been convicted of two felonies.

A Kent County jury on Thursday convicted 52-year-old Dawn Hill of theft from a person age 62 or older and issuing a bad check over $1,500.

Hill is scheduled to be sentenced Sept. 16. Prosecutors are not seeking prison time but instead will ask for probation and restitution.

Prosecutors said Hill misappropriated money that had been raised from lawmakers and fellow legislative staffers to send former Secretary of the Senate Bernard Brady to Ireland.

