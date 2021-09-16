Coronavirus News: Montgomery Co. Update | DC parents call for safety measures | Prince William schools pass vax mandate | Latest cases in DC region
Arizona official seeks probe after voter data posted online

The Associated Press

September 16, 2021, 7:29 PM

PHOENIX (AP) — Maricopa County Recorder Stephen Richer is asking Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich to investigate after voter registration records were posted online.

Voter registration records known as the “voter file” are available to the public, but it’s a felony to publish the information on the Internet. The voter file includes the name, address and party affiliation of registered voters, along with some phone numbers. It shows whether the person has voted in recent elections but not the candidates and issues they supported.

“It appears that in this case, information from a public records request may have been posted in violation of state law,” Richer said in a statement Thursday. “I trust the Attorney General will look into this and take any necessary action.”

Richer did not name the group responsible for the alleged violation, but an expansive list of voters remained accessible Thursday afternoon on a website posting podcasts, articles and other materials in support of the Republican Party.

Richer and Brnovich are both Republicans.

