Coronavirus News: US sets stage for boosters | Importance of nuance when dealing with COVID | How 'dark winter' can be avoided | Latest cases in DC region
Home » National News » AP Week in Pictures: Asia

AP Week in Pictures: Asia

The Associated Press

September 23, 2021, 8:34 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

Sept. 17-23, 2021

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in Asia and Pacific.

The gallery was curated by AP photo editor Shuji Kajiyama in Tokyo.

Follow AP visual journalism:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/apnews

AP Images on Twitter: http://twitter.com/AP_Images

AP Images blog: http://apimagesblog.com

Copyright © 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

National News

House advances nine-week continuing resolution, but it faces uphill Senate battle

Biden cybersecurity leaders back incident reporting legislation as 'absolutely critical'

MSPB nominees describe strategies for dealing with the board's daunting backlog

Air Force meeting recruitment goals, changing mindset around work and training

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up