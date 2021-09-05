CORONAVIRUS NEWS: HS football games cancelled after positive COVID-19 cases | Efforts grow to stop use of parasite drug | DC-area vaccine numbers | Local transmission maps
AP Top U.S. News at 1:09 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 5, 2021, 12:00 AM

Rescue groups: US tally misses hundreds left in Afghanistan

Outside of New Orleans, an even longer road to Ida recovery

Authorities worry new Texas gun law will increase violence

Hurricane Ida turns spotlight on Louisiana power grid issues

Cleanup boats on scene of large Gulf oil spill following Ida

Companies: $26B settlement of opioid lawsuits to move ahead

The Latest: Washington state vaccine mandate moves forward

As flood alerts lit up phones, did ‘warning fatigue’ set in?

Northeast deals with muck, waterlogged homes in Ida cleanup

Prominent lawyer shot and hurt months after wife, son slain

