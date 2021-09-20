Coronavirus News: Surge making it harder to find tests | US, EU seek max vaccine rates | Fauci: 'Unlikely' to eradicate COVID | Latest cases in DC region
AP Top U.S. News at 12:15 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 20, 2021, 12:00 AM

‘Un(re)solved’ exhibit focuses on civil rights-era killings

US launches mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Military training jet crashes in Texas, injuring both pilots

Probe of Southern Baptist sex abuse response moves forward

Democrats push to retool health care programs for millions

Trailblazing tourist trip to orbit ends with splashdown

Search for Gabby Petito boyfriend continues after body found

US Border Patrol hires civilians to free up agents for field

California firefighters scramble to protect sequoia groves

Aluminum wrap used to protect homes in California wildfires

