AP Top U.S. News at 12:12 a.m. EDT

The Associated Press

September 7, 2021, 12:00 AM

How 9/11 changed air travel: more security, less privacy

Labor shortage leaves union workers feeling more emboldened

First responders nationwide resist COVID vaccine mandates

Jill Biden heads back to classroom as a working first lady

Andrea Constand writes of Cosby trial, #MeToo in new memoir

Shortages of supplies and workers will delay Gulf rebuilding

New Jersey’s largest dairy farm nearly destroyed in tornado

EXPLAINER: What are some key decisions in fighting fires?

Lake Tahoe residents relieved homes spared from wildfire

Jobless Americans will have few options as benefits expire

National News

